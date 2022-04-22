Samsung has today launched a new smartphone under the M series, the Galaxy M53 5G. The new Galaxy M53 5G boasts features like 108MP rear quad camera set up, 120Hz refresh rate and with MediaTek chipset. Galaxy M53 5G comes with features such as Single Take that delivers up to 10 outputs in one take, Object Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photographs and Photo Remaster.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is the only smartphone in its segment that’s equipped with Auto Data Switching Mode that helps you make and receive calls or use data from your secondary SIM, even when your primary SIM is in a no network area.

Galaxy M53 5G sports a 108MP rear quad camera set up along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Galaxy M53 5G features 32MP selfie camera.

Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7 inch sAMOLED+ FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The Galaxy M53 5G also gets RAM plus feature that expands the RAM to up to 16 GB. Galaxy M53 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Price and Availability

Available in two memory variants, Galaxy M53 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for 6GB+128GB and ₹25,999 for 8GB+128GB. Galaxy M53 5G will be available in two colours; Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green. Galaxy M53 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on April 29 on Samsung online store, Amazon and leading retail outlets.