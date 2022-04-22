Samsung launches Galaxy M53 5G with 108MP camera. Price, availability

Samsung has today launched a new smartphone under the M series, the Galaxy M53 5G. The new Galaxy M53 5G boasts features like 108MP rear quad camera set up, 120Hz refresh rate and with MediaTek chipset. Galaxy M53 5G comes with features such as Single Take that delivers up to 10 outputs in one take, Object Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photographs and Photo Remaster.

