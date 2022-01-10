Samsung launches Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India. Check price, availability

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has today launched its first 2022 flagship, Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with features like triple cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 12. The 8GB+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G at ₹49,999 and 8GB+256GB variant at ₹53,999. Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11 on Amazon, leading online portals and select retail stores and on the company's website.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP main lens along with an 8MP telephoto sensor. The smartphone gets a 32MP front camera. The camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 processor and 4500mAh battery. It comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The IP68 rating makes the smartphone dust and water resistant.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes in four colours; Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite.

