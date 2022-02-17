Samsung has today launched the new Galaxy S22 series in India. The South Korean electronics major had already launched it on February 9 in selected markets. The Galaxy S22 series features three new smartphones; Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung newly launched Galaxy S22 series come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the Indian market. It had already started pre-bookings for these new smartphones for buyers in India at ₹1,999.

The Galaxy S22 smartphone series is focused on low-light photography. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both the phones have a 10MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger whereas the S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger. The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Galaxy S22 has a 6.1 inch display and the S22 Plus gets a 6.6 inch AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at ₹84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and the 8GB/256GB model will be available at ₹88,999.

The Galaxy S22 got a price tag of ₹72,999 for the 8GB/128GB base variant. The 8GB/256GB phone will sell at ₹76,999. Both these smartphones come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green colours.

Similarly, it also launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in S-Pen, available in three colours. It gets a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. It has a 40MP front camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultras comes in two variants as well. The 12GB/256GB basic model will retail at ₹1,09,999 and the 12GB/512GB variant is priced at ₹1,18,999. It comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black (512GB variant) and the 256GB model will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

