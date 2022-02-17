Samsung launches Galaxy S22 Plus, S22 and S22 Ultra. Check price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has today launched the new Galaxy S22 series in India. The South Korean electronics major had already launched it on February 9 in selected markets. The Galaxy S22 series features three new smartphones; Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung newly launched Galaxy S22 series come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the Indian market. It had already started pre-bookings for these new smartphones for buyers in India at ₹1,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung has today launched the new Galaxy S22 series in India. The South Korean electronics major had already launched it on February 9 in selected markets. The Galaxy S22 series features three new smartphones; Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung newly launched Galaxy S22 series come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the Indian market. It had already started pre-bookings for these new smartphones for buyers in India at ₹1,999.

The Galaxy S22 smartphone series is focused on low-light photography. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both the phones have a 10MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger whereas the S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger. The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Galaxy S22 smartphone series is focused on low-light photography. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both the phones have a 10MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger whereas the S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger. The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Galaxy S22 has a 6.1 inch display and the S22 Plus gets a 6.6 inch AMOLED display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at ₹84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and the 8GB/256GB model will be available at ₹88,999.

The Galaxy S22 got a price tag of ₹72,999 for the 8GB/128GB base variant. The 8GB/256GB phone will sell at ₹76,999. Both these smartphones come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green colours.

Similarly, it also launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in S-Pen, available in three colours. It gets a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. It has a 40MP front camera for selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultras comes in two variants as well. The 12GB/256GB basic model will retail at ₹1,09,999 and the 12GB/512GB variant is priced at ₹1,18,999. It comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black (512GB variant) and the 256GB model will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}