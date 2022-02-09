Samsung has tonight launched the Galaxy S22 series in selected markets globally. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series features three new smartphones; Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new Galaxy S22 series will be available in Seoul, Kual Lumpur, New York, London and Dubai. The Galaxy S22 series might come to India next month when Apple may also introduce the iPhone SE 3 but there is no announcement on it yet. The Galaxy S22 series features triple and quad camera setup focused on low-light photography.

Galaxy S22 Plus and S22:

Display

The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1 inch display while the S22 Plus gets a 6.6 inch AMOLED dot display. Both these phones use the 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. They come with the undisclosed 4nm chipset, most likely from Samsung itself. Both the phones have a 10MP front camera.

RAM/ROM

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colours and in 128GB ROM and 256GB ROM models with 8GB RAM.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger whereas the S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger. The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at $999 (around ₹74,762) and the S22 gets a price tag of $799 (nearly ₹59,795). These smartphones are available for purchase.

Galaxy S22 Ultra with S-Pen:

Design

Samsung also launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in S-Pen, available in four colours. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It gets a 6.8 inch QHD dot-AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate. It also uses a 4nm chipset.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. Samsung claims to provide better low-light photography with S22 Ultra rear cameras. It has a 40MP front camera for selfies.

Storage

It comes in four RAM/ROM sizes, starting with 8GB+128GB and going up to 12GB and 1TB internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W charger. The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Price and Availability

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colours. The sale of S22 Ultras starts February 25. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been priced at $1199 (nearly ₹89,730).

