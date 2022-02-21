Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, S8+ and S8. All details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has today announced the launch of Galaxy Tab S8 series for Indian market. The Tab S8 series features three new tablets from Samsung, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ in three colours, Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold with an integrated S-Pen. These tabs also support Wi-Fi 6E. All the three tablets come with Wi-Fi and calling feature.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers premium tablet experience with expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy Tab S8 series is powered by 4nm chipset. Galaxy Tab S8 series runs on Samsung's One UI Tab 4 user interface.

The Tab S8+ has a 12.4 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate whereas the Tab S8 gets an 11 inch display with the same resolution. All the three tabs feature 13MP+6MP dual rear lenses. The Tab S8 Ultra sports dual front lens of 12MP+12MP while the other two tabs come with single 12MP lens.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features 11,200mAh battery, Tab S8+ has a 10,090mAh cell and the Tab S8 gets a 8,000mAh battery. They support a 45W charger and you have to buy it separately and it will not ship inside the box.

Samsung has partnered with Google to enhance video calling and live sharing experience for users with Google Duo.

For the first time ever on a Galaxy tablet, Samsung has introduced Samsung Health app to keep track of your fitness routine.

Price

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in 12GB+256GB storage and is priced at ₹1,08,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹1,22,999 for 5G variant.

Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are available in 8GB+128GB storage variant. Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at ₹74,999 for Wi-Fi variant and ₹87,999 for 5G variant. Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at ₹58,999 for Wi-Fi variant and ₹70,999 for 5G variant.

Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, 2022 on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorized partners.

