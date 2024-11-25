Samsung launches Gauss 2, its powerful new AI model and answer to Google's Gemini, Meta’s Llama
Samsung's latest generative AI model, Gauss2, is being used behind the scenes to assist employees, enhance customer service, and more.
An increasing number of companies are beginning to develop their own generative artificial intelligence models. Notable examples include Google, Meta, and OpenAI, which have created some of the most advanced models in this space, such as Google Gemini, Meta’s Llama, and OpenAI's GPT. However, only a few consumer-facing, hardware-centric brands have ventured into building their own models. Samsung is one of them.