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Samsung launches new AI fridge in India that recommends recipes; check Bespoke AI lineup and prices

Samsung India unveiled its 2026 Bespoke AI lineup led by a Family Hub Refrigerator with Google Gemini AI Vision that suggests recipes and tracks food freshness. New WindFree Pro and Infinite Cassette ACs offer AI energy savings up to 30%, PM1.0 purification and SmartThings control.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated17 Sep 2026, 11:26 AM IST
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The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store.
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store. (REUTERS)
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Samsung India has launched its 2026 Bespoke AI home appliance lineup in Gurugram, introducing new refrigerators and air conditioners with expanded AI and SmartThings features. The company unveiled the products at its experiential event, ‘The Brief Gurugram’, on September 16, as part of its push towards more personalised and energy-efficient connected home technology.

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The new range includes the Family Hub Refrigerator with Google Gemini AI Vision, the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner and the Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC with WindFree. Samsung said the products are compatible with its SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to automate daily tasks, manage resources and control appliances remotely.

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Samsung’s 2026 Bespoke AI lineup

The Family Hub Refrigerator features a 32-inch display and AI-powered capabilities such as Video-to-Recipe and AI Food Manager. It can identify available food items, recommend recipes and notify users about approaching use-by dates. The refrigerator also offers localised features such as Samsung’s Family Care and Pet Care, the company said.

The Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC comes with AI-powered controls and PM1.0 air purification. It supports SmartThings connectivity and Home Appliance Remote Management (HRM), allowing users to monitor and control the appliance remotely.

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Samsung has also launched the Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC for Indian households. It features 23,000 micro-holes designed to provide draught-free cooling and an AI Energy Mode that can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%, according to the company.

Also Read | Samsung One UI 9 update starts rolling out to Galaxy S26 Series: What’s new

AI features focus on personalised experiences

Samsung said that its AI Home ecosystem is built around four key areas: understanding users, adapting to their needs, connecting appliances and caring for them.

The new Bixby has been integrated with voice control and Voice ID, which can identify individual users. SmartThings also offers services such as Family Care, which can alert users when it detects unusual activity.

For AC users with Galaxy wearables, the Wearable Good Sleep feature can adjust cooling based on sleep cycles. The ACs also feature Triple Motion Wings for more precise airflow control.

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Prices and availability in India

Samsung India said that the Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC is available in 3.5kW, 5.2kW and 7.1kW variants, with prices starting at 1,60,000. The Family Hub Refrigerator is priced at 4,06,690, while the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC is priced at 69,990.

Samsung also said its Bespoke AI appliances are secured by Knox security, connected via SmartThings, and eligible for software updates for up to 7 years through Samsung’s software update service.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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