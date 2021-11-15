Samsung has today announced the official launch of One UI 4, which will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today. With new customization options, privacy features and access to Samsung’s ecosystem, One UI 4 delivers an elevated mobile experience that puts you in control, the company said.

One UI 4 will be available on the Galaxy S21 series starting November 15th and will soon become available on previous Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy A series, foldables and tablets. This announcement comes alongside a new software update for the Galaxy Watch series that, starting today, enables users to enjoy enhanced health features and new watch faces.

“We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible," said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem."

One UI 4 comes with new Color Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background and with new widgets that offer even deeper customization. You will get a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard.

The One UI 4 brings latest privacy and security features. From alerting you to when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, to a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings is simple.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google ensure third-party apps and services. This means you can enjoy apps like Google Duo.

