Samsung has unveiled its newest Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2022. These smart TVs come with NFT platform that features an integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through Micro LED, Neo QLED and The Frame. At CES 2022, Samsung will unveil the Micro LED in three sizes, 110 inch, 101 inch and 89 inch.

Samsung Micro LED offers 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs that individually produce light and color, creating vibrant colors and contrast. The 2022 MICRO LED supports 20-bit greyscale depth.

Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly.

Neo QLED’s sound features are getting a major upgrade as well. Building on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen, the 2022 products will feature OTS Pro, which incorporates speakers to create overhead surround sound. 2022 Neo QLED also has Dolby Atmos.

Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that puts content curation and discovery front and center with their viewing preferences. The new Smart Hub will guide users to their favorite content or help them discover something new all while spending less time searching. The Smart Hub’s sidebar also allows for a transition between categories – Media, Game (Gaming Hub) and Ambient .

The 2022 products will support a vertical interface that offers a vertical Multi View feature. It will offer apps such as YouTube and TikTok as well as mirroring and casting in vertical mode. Lastly, lifestyle features such as Ambient Mode+ and Art Mode are also available in vertical mode.

