Samsung One UI 4 based on Android 12 India timeline. Know dates, devices

Samsung new skin One UI 4 based on Android 12 will gradually start appearing in your devices but the rollout for Indian users will start in December. Samsung has shared this information on its Members App. On November 15, the South Korean electronics giant announced the rollout of One UI 4 based on Android 12 to its Galaxy S21 series first. The updated version will move to other smartphones, tablets and smart watches series of Samsung. The new UI claims to offer better customisation and control.

The information available on the Samsung Members app says that the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 will come to India in December starting with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will get it in January 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will also get it in January.

The Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, A51 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 will get in February.

In April, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A32, and the Galaxy F62.

For May, Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, and the Galaxy M52 5G will also get the update in May.

