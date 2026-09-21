Samsung One UI 9 rollout begins: Galaxy S26 gets Android 17, new AI and security features

Samsung has started the global rollout of One UI 9 for its latest Galaxy smartphones. The update began rolling out on September 16 for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, bringing Android 17, new Galaxy AI tools and enhanced security features.

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According to Samsung, the update will gradually expand to additional Galaxy devices. Availability may vary by market and carrier as the rollout progresses.

The update will also come to the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. Samsung has also introduced the Galaxy S26 FE in India, which comes with One UI 9 pre-installed.

My FanCam brings AI-powered video tracking My FanCam is one of the major new features in One UI 9. It can track a selected person in a recorded video and automatically keep the camera focused on them.

According to Samsung, the feature is designed to make it easier to edit and share footage from events, performances and sporting activities. It first appeared on Samsung’s latest foldable devices and is now being expanded to the Galaxy S26 series.

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Now Brief and Now Nudge get smarter Samsung is also adding more AI capabilities to its everyday tools. Now Brief gets new generative and editable cards, allowing users to customise the information included in their daily summaries.

Now Nudge provides contextual recommendations while users interact with supported apps. For example, it can help save reservation details or shared locations from conversations without requiring users to leave the current screen.

Samsung has also introduced new Creative Studio features, updates to Interpreter and enhancements to everyday tools such as document scanning and voice recording.

Security gets a bigger focus One UI 9 also puts greater emphasis on privacy and device security. Samsung is introducing features such as Security Brief and privacy warnings, which can alert users to potential risks, including unusual app activity and permission requests.

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The company is also expanding its scam-protection features into new markets. In addition, a new Warranty and Care section brings warranty information, diagnostics, repair estimates and Samsung Care+ management together in the Settings menu.

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One UI 9 rollout will continue in phases The Galaxy S26 series is the focus of the rollout for now. Samsung has not provided an official timeline for the update across all eligible Galaxy devices, but says more smartphones and tablets will receive One UI 9.

The update represents Samsung’s latest effort to integrate Galaxy AI into everyday tasks rather than position it as a standalone AI application. How widely users adopt these features will become clearer as One UI 9 reaches more Galaxy devices.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.