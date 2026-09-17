Samsung One UI 9 rollout begins: Galaxy S26 series gets Android 17 update with new AI features

Galaxy has officially begun rolling out Samsung's newest software update, One UI 9, powered by Android 17, to more Galaxy handsets. The stable rollout kicked off on 16 September and included Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The software was introduced on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8.

This update adds new Galaxy AI features, privacy controls and device management capabilities, following the months-long beta testing period. Samsung claims that One UI 9 will gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices that support it. The company hasn't announced a complete rollout schedule for each device.

One UI 9 brings new Galaxy AI features Samsung claims that One UI 9 introduces a number of features that make daily life easier. My FanCam can automatically track a selected person in a recorded video and keep them centred as the scene changes. This can make videos more easily shareable without having to reframe them manually.

The Now Brief feature also gets generative and editable cards. Users can customise cards for areas such as health, weather and video. Samsung has also integrated the Warranty and Care tools into Settings. Users can view warranty information, run device diagnostics, access repair estimates and manage Samsung Care+ services all in one place.

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Interpreter and Creative Studio get upgrades One UI 9 brings a few enhancements to Samsung's Galaxy AI features. Now, Nudge can provide context-based suggestions while users are performing tasks. Creative Studio can also provide ideas for image generation related to future activities.

The Interpreter tool has been enhanced with a new Thread View, allowing users to view previous translations in the thread. According to Samsung, translation in Conversation Mode is also faster, and, for audio playback, compatible Galaxy Buds can deliver faster playback.

Other features have also been added, such as the new Document Scan feature for difficult pages and the new, more organised Voice Recorder, which can present summaries with headings and tables.

Samsung expands security and privacy features On One UI 9, Samsung has added the feature Security Brief to alert users to critical security and privacy information via Now Brief. It can point out issues like malware, apps downloaded from unknown sources and granted permissions.

On-device AI is used to detect potential privacy risks and issue privacy alerts, such as unnecessary background permission requests. Samsung has also extended Scam Detection to more countries and languages.