South Korean smartphone major, Samsung , is reportedly working to bring Galaxy S21 FE during the consumer electronics show popularly known as CES in 2022. The annual tech show will be held from January 5 to January 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. Samsung will add this ‘fan edition’ smartphone to the mid-premium segment buyers with few tweaks. The leak report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon for the US market and Exynos for other regions.

The report by CoinBRS hints that the new Galaxy S2 FE might feature 6.4 inch of AMOLED punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. In the SoC department, the Samsung Galaxy FE 2022 is likely to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 for the US market, and Exynos 2100 for other regions. The Android could be the 11 with Samsung’s own customization. The smartphone is expected to load 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal space. The smartphone could see a 4,500mAh battery.

For photography, Samsung is likely to give triple camera configuration in the Galaxy S21 FE. It is rumored to sport 64MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide lens and a macro for the close shots. The punch-hole suggests single selfie lens of 32MP in S21 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could arrive in four different shades.

