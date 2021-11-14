Samsung plans Galaxy S21 ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone for CES 2022, says report

The report by CoinBRS hints that the new Galaxy S2 FE might feature 6.4 inch of AMOLED punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. In the SoC department, the Samsung Galaxy FE 2022 is likely to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 for the US market, and Exynos 2100 for other regions. The Android could be the 11 with Samsung’s own customization. The smartphone is expected to load 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal space. The smartphone could see a 4,500mAh battery.