Samsung will be launching its new 5G smartphone , F23 in India next week. The new Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will be launched via Flipkart and the South Korean electronics major has also started the ‘notify me’ page for it. The Samsung Galaxy F23 is a dew-drop display smartphone boasting triple camera set up at the back and a single selfie lens. In terms of the highlighting features, Galaxy F23 5G will get the 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon chipset.

Launching on March 8, Samsung will Gorilla Glass 5 protection in the Galaxy F23 smartphone. The phone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is a 5G-ready chipset.

March 8 will also see the big and anticipated launch of Apple iPhone SE 3 2022. It is expected that Apple could launch ‘affordable’ iPad and Apple Watch as well but the company did not disclose any details about the product/s.

The details available says that Galaxy F23 5G will use triple camera at the back and a single selfie sensor in its Infinity display. The triple camera set up holds a 50MP main lens along with an ultra-wide sensor and monochrome lens.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will use a 5,000mAh battery along with a 25W charger.

It is expected that Samsung Galaxy F23 will be in the mid-segment and could see a price tag of ₹21,000 to ₹23,999 depending upon RAM options. It is likely to come in two storage variants, a 4GB/64GB, and a 6GB/128GB for the Indian users.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.