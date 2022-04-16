Samsung will expand its M series with a new smartphone, Galaxy M53 5G. The South Korean electronics major has not confirmed the launch date yet but it is expected to get launched this month only in India. Samsung says that Galaxy M53 5G is an up for anything smartphone. The Galaxy M53 5G will also see many segment first features, the brand said.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is going to be an Amazon special phone. We expect that Galaxy M53 5G will follow the similar patterns as recently launched M series phones of having AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery.

Have you been wanting a smartphone that's up for anything that you want to explore? Presenting the all-new #GalaxyM53 5G with many segment defining features that's #UpForItAll. Coming soon to you on Samsung online store and @amazonIN. Keep watching this space. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/xfBPBSq7YC — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 16, 2022

Recently, Samsung launched Galaxy M33 5G phone with 6,000mAh battery, 5nm octa-core SoC, 120Hz refresh rate and virtual RAM. In camera, Galaxy M33 5G used 50MP triple rear camera set up.

The upcoming Galaxy M53 5G smartphone may use the 108MP triple camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It may get a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung is likely to MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Android 12 upon One UI 4.0.

Galaxy M53 5G is more likely to get a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 25W charger which may not come in the box.