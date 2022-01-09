OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Samsung shuts down Tizen app store
Listen to this article

The South Korean tech giant- Samsung has shut down its Tizen app store for both its new and existing users.

As per GSM Arena, last year in June, the company closed registrations of the app and made the store available only to existing users and they could only get previously downloaded apps.

Meanwhile, after December 31, 2021, however, the Tizen app store was permanently closed.

For the Samsung Z series smartphone users, GSM Arena suggests to switch over to Android or iOS.

The last Samsung Z4 phone running Tizen OS was released back in 2017.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout