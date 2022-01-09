Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Samsung shuts down Tizen app store

Samsung shuts down Tizen app store

A woman walks past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company's Seocho building in Seoul on October 8, 2021. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
1 min read . 03:52 PM IST ANI

  • The last Samsung Z4 phone running Tizen OS was released back in 2017.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The South Korean tech giant- Samsung has shut down its Tizen app store for both its new and existing users.

The South Korean tech giant- Samsung has shut down its Tizen app store for both its new and existing users.

As per GSM Arena, last year in June, the company closed registrations of the app and made the store available only to existing users and they could only get previously downloaded apps.

As per GSM Arena, last year in June, the company closed registrations of the app and made the store available only to existing users and they could only get previously downloaded apps.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, after December 31, 2021, however, the Tizen app store was permanently closed.

For the Samsung Z series smartphone users, GSM Arena suggests to switch over to Android or iOS.

The last Samsung Z4 phone running Tizen OS was released back in 2017.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!