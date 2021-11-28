Samsung has announced that it has sold more than one million units of ‘The Frame’ this year, making it brand's first single-year million-seller in its lifestyle TV lineup. Total sales since The Frame’s 2017 launch are expected to exceed two million units by year end, driven by heavy demand in North American and European markets. The Frame was first released in 2017.

In 2020, Samsung added QLED picture technology to deliver more vibrant images to The Frame. The TV also incorporates a brightness sensor to adjust the brightness level depending on the surroundings. In July 2021, Samsung launched an 85-inch version. It is now available in five different sizes (32 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch, and 85 inch).

The Frame offers a 24.9mm bezel available in white, teak, or brown flat-style bezel, and white or brick red. The Frame can be set up on a TV stand, wall-mounted for a gallery look, or on the recently released studio stand.

The Art Store, its proprietary art subscription platform. When users are not watching content on The Frame, they can use Ambient Mode to choose works of art from the Art Store’s vast library of paintings and photographs to put on display.

The 2021 version of The Frame offers increased storage capacity with 6GB compared to previous versions that offered 500MB. It can now store up to 1,200 pictures in 4K resolution so users can select more art to form their own personalized gallery.

“The Frame is not just a device for watching TV, but a lifestyle product which enhances a space with its design and enriches consumers’ lives with an extensive art collection," said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

