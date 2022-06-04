Samsung has started the pre-reserve for its upcoming smart monitor, M8, in India. Samsung smart monitor M8 is the latest addition to its premium lifestyle smart monitor series, to come to India soon. The smart monitor has be pre-reserved till June 9 on Samsung’s online store. Consumers can pre-reserve smart monitor M8 for ₹3,000 and get an ₹5,000 coupon that can be availed while making the purchase. Consumers will also get free Galaxy Buds2 and a wireless keyboard.

Samsung smart monitor M8 offers video calling and IoT features. Smart monitor M8 allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and Samsung TV plus via Wi-Fi.

The M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions. In addition, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo.

The Smart Monitor M8 has an IoT hub called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to track IoT devices throughout the house easily with the app’s intuitive control panel highlighting all information provided by other devices connected to the M8, including light switch and plug power.

Equipped with a Far Field Voice microphone, the assistant controls devices such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa using voice commands. Additionally, the microphone uses an Always On Voice function, displaying conversation information on screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off.

The display offers adaptive picture technology by automatically adjusting display brightness and color temperature. The M8 also includes a height adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt functionality.