Samsung starts pre-reserve for smart monitor M8. Check its features

Samsung has started the pre-reserve for its upcoming smart monitor, M8, in India. Samsung smart monitor M8 is the latest addition to its premium lifestyle smart monitor series, to come to India soon. The smart monitor has be pre-reserved till June 9 on Samsung’s online store. Consumers can pre-reserve smart monitor M8 for ₹3,000 and get an ₹5,000 coupon that can be availed while making the purchase. Consumers will also get free Galaxy Buds2 and a wireless keyboard.

