Samsung has several smartphone launches lined up for the upcoming weeks. From new generation A series models to the M series, several devices are slated to launch in the coming days. Recently, Samsung teased the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 launch, now the company has also teased the launch of Galaxy M16 and the M06 models. While we are waiting for an official launch date announcement, we have an idea of what the company may reveal with mid-rangers. Additionally, the official Samsung teaser also gives us a glimpse of the design of the upcoming M series model. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06.

Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 launch Samsung has shared a new teaser video for Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 launch which is expected to take place in the upcoming days. The video said, “Can’t beat the monsters” and that the phones are ‘coming soon.” Alongside Samsung, Amazon has also built a microsite for the launch of new M series models, confirming its availability on the e-commerce platform after the launch. The video revealed that the Galaxy M16 features a triple camera setup, whereas the Galaxy M06 features a dual camera setup. This revelation hints towards the nearing launch.

Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06: What to expect As of now, not much about the Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 has been revealed. However, the Galaxy M16 was spotted on the Geekbench listing which suggests that the smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It achieved 735 points on the single-core test and 1,758 points on the multi-core test. Reportedly, the smartphone could come with 4GB and 8GB RAM options. The smartphones will likely run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.