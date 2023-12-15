Samsung users alert! Government warns against THIS critical risk: Here's how to stay safe
CERT-In has issued an alert to Samsung smartphone users in India, urging them to update their devices due to security vulnerabilities in Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to unauthorized access to sensitive data.
