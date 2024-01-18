Samsung vs Apple: AI-Infused Galaxy S24 Series aims for record sales, challenges iPhone's dominance
Samsung aims to challenge Apple's dominance in the health-tech sector with the release of its upcoming health-tracking device, the Galaxy Ring, which will be seamlessly integrated with its smartphones.
In a strategic move to regain its standing as the world's leading smartphone maker, Samsung is placing a substantial bet on artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of its latest flagship devices, the Galaxy S24 product family.
