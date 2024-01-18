 Samsung vs Apple: AI-Infused Galaxy S24 Series aims for record sales, challenges iPhone's dominance | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 18 2024 15:04:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 -0.46%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,484.05 -3.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 299.15 -3.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.75 1.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 628.15 0.32%
Business News/ Technology / Samsung vs Apple: AI-Infused Galaxy S24 Series aims for record sales, challenges iPhone's dominance
Back Back

Samsung vs Apple: AI-Infused Galaxy S24 Series aims for record sales, challenges iPhone's dominance

 Livemint

Samsung aims to challenge Apple's dominance in the health-tech sector with the release of its upcoming health-tracking device, the Galaxy Ring, which will be seamlessly integrated with its smartphones.

Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents a substantial improvement over its predecessor. (Samsung)Premium
Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents a substantial improvement over its predecessor. (Samsung)

In a strategic move to regain its standing as the world's leading smartphone maker, Samsung is placing a substantial bet on artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of its latest flagship devices, the Galaxy S24 product family.

As per Bloomberg, Mobile Chief TM Roh expressed confidence in AI's potential to fuel global smartphone market growth, with Samsung aiming to outperform competitors. The Galaxy S24 models boast AI enhancements from both Samsung and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, including a live translation feature for calls and a novel search tool enabling users to circle an image on the phone to obtain related information.

In a surprising move, Samsung offered a glimpse of its upcoming health-tracking device, the Galaxy Ring, signaling its intent to challenge Apple's dominance in the health-tech sector. The Galaxy Ring is slated for release later this year, with Samsung aiming to seamlessly integrate it with its smartphones to create a robust ecosystem for consumers.

Samsung's emphasis on being an early adopter of AI in the user experience sets it apart from rivals like Apple and Xiaomi. The company anticipates double-digit sales growth with its new flagship lineup and eyes a significant share—potentially half—of the market for AI-enhanced phones, according to estimates from KB Securities.

Collaboration is key for Samsung, and it has leveraged Google's Gemini AI suite for initial features, while also working closely with Microsoft and incorporating Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips with dedicated processors for on-device AI tasks. The collaboration extends to reducing duplication with Google, aiming to streamline competition with Apple's AirDrop through a unified Android Quick Share feature.

Mobile Chief TM Roh underscored the importance of the user experience in an interview with Bloomberg News. "We are always open to collaboration with our partners on new areas of the mobile industry," he stated. The focus on attracting younger users is evident in enhanced camera features, including advanced zoom and editing capabilities enabled by AI, such as converting regular videos into slow motion by inserting frames.

As Samsung seeks to position itself at the forefront of AI technology in smartphones, the Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to achieve the best sales for the range in eight years. 

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Jan 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App