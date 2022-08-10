Samsung’s foldables are a smartphone next step. But competitors are coming

Foldable smartphones, which have flexible displays that bend in half, were supposed to revitalize the industry. They haven’t quite pulled that off, but what they have done is show what’s possible. Foldables are part of a grander plan by smartphone makers to break away from devices that all look the same, bringing innovation to an industry that’s mostly filled today with glass slabs. The experimentation could lead to larger screens in smaller packages and devices that not only fold but also roll like a scroll.