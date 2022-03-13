Samsung has new event planned for this week. The news reports say that Samsung is likely to launch two new Galaxy A series smartphones. These smartphones will be 5G-enabled and will be launched on March 17 in yet another Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. The new Galaxy smartphones would be A53 5G and A73 5G. Samsung has just unveiled its premium flagship smartphones and tablets last month in the Galaxy Unpacked event. The new launches were tipped by Evan Blass via Twitter.

Samsung has been quiet on this launch and still no official confirmation about the event or the phone names are announced yet. The previous launches hint that these smartphones could be A53 and A73. There could be more phone launches on the same day under the A series.

These new smartphones are expected to get 120Hz refresh arte, AMOLED display. Depending upon region, these phones could come with Snapdragon and the Exynos processors. The Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G could see different RAM combinations starting with 6GB and 128GB as the base model. This year, the A53 and A73 are expected to ship with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

The phones could come with quad-camera set up having 108MP as main lens. The Galaxy A73 5G is more likely to use the 108MP quad camera set up supported by three other lenses, while the Galaxy A53 5G might get the 64MP quad lens set up along with three other sensors.

To get the power, Samsung could pack these phones with 5,000mAh battery along with 25W charger.

There are rumours that Samsung could also launch Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A23 smartphones. These will also be 5G-enabled handsets and likely to get MediTek Dimensity SoCs. Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G might use 90Hz refresh rate in an IPS panel.

