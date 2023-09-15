Saudi Arabia Once Banned Videogames. Now, It Wants to Export Them.
The kingdom is pouring $40 billion into a bid to be a world leader in the industry.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—For years, this kingdom’s Islamic clerics waged a war on videogames, banning popular titles such as “Pokémon" for promoting blasphemy, violence and laziness. Now, Saudi Arabia is pouring $40 billion into a bid to become a world leader in a videogame industry beloved by its booming youth population.
The Saudi sovereign-wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, owns multibillion-dollar stakes in the companies involved in producing “Pokémon" and other global hits the Saudi clerics once banned, like “Diablo" and “Red Dead Redemption." The PIF splashed out almost $5 billion for the California videogame publisher Scopely and increased its stakes in Nintendo and Electronic Arts. And the kingdom is dangling high salaries in front of Westerners to come here and help build a local industry almost from scratch.
In the most visible sign of the push, Riyadh hosted the world’s largest esports and gaming event in July and August: the Gamers8 conference. In Boulevard Riyadh City, a new development evocative of Times Square, thousands of professional and amateur gamers competed for a record $45 million prize pool organized by the state-backed Saudi Esports Federation—an open embrace of a digital medium long devoured by Saudi youth in private.
The promotion of videogame culture is part of a long-term project by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—a 38-year-old avid gamer—to build a sense of nationalism and identity separate from the ultraconservative Islam that had long defined life in the kingdom, said Bernard Haykel, a professor of Near Eastern studies at Princeton University who studies Saudi Arabia closely. It is happening alongside a wave of cultural changes under Mohammed, with the kingdom now hosting raves in the desert, soccer matches with international stars and growing scenes in art, music and fashion.
“It’s meeting young Saudis where they’re at," Haykel said. “This is a way to improve the brand of Saudi Arabia around the world by attracting tourists, helping build a service sector that is a huge element in the economic diversification strategy."
Since he became crown prince in 2017, Mohammed has turned the kingdom’s entire government toward his economic diversification plan, known as Vision 2030. The PIF has also bought massive stakes in international technology companies, has begun erecting other industries locally from tourism to Saudi-made weaponry, and has started building vast new cities.
But even by Mohammed’s rapid standards, the dive into videogames has been fast. The PIF is now spending more on its videogame industry push than the Saudi state does on healthcare.
For many young Saudis, it is a natural fit. Over 60% of the population is under the age of 30, and many are plugged into secular global trends through their smartphones or studies abroad. Almost 70% of Saudis play videogames, spending more than $1 billion a year on them, according to Niko Partners, a videogames industry consulting firm.
“The perception around gaming is slowly changing," said Majed AlRasheed, a 23-year-old law-school graduate who attended the Gamers8 conference as a professional player of “FIFA," the popular series of soccer games. “My parents thought I was doing nothing until I won my first tournament and then they said, ‘OK, just spread your wings and give it a try.’"
A young and growing Saudi creative class is increasingly trying to build a videogames industry unique to the kingdom, instead of just consuming media from international sources.
Abdullah AlSanaa, a 28-year-old game developer in Riyadh, helped launch Advanced Initiative, one of the kingdom’s first videogame startups, in late 2016 with its founder, Prince Salman bin Bandar.
A lifelong gamer, AlSanaa remembered the flurry of videogame bans and articles raging against gaming during his childhood. But he also was frustrated with the way Western videogames largely portrayed Arab characters as villains, without showcasing his heritage.
“Why isn’t there a game, a story, coming out from our side of the world?" he said. “Saudi games can take our culture and spread it around the world."
His company has supported Saudi games that feature local culture, including one called “Azooma," in which characters have to pay tribute to family members without getting pulled into long conversations or obligations.
Other emerging economies have used digital entertainment as a platform for economic influence and cultural pride. The $180 billion videogames industry turned China’s Tencent and Japan’s Nintendo into corporate rainmakers. “The Witcher," a popular Polish fantasy game, introduced Slavic mythology to tens of millions of players outside of Eastern Europe.
But Saudi Arabia needs more than money to build a gaming and esports ecosystem, developers and analysts say. Gaming hubs in Europe and Asia grew around universities with strong computer-engineering programs, which are lacking in Saudi Arabia, where medicine and the oil industry are more traditional careers.
To fill the gap, the Saudi government is turning to a model perfected by Saudi Arabian Oil, the petroleum-producing giant known as Aramco: attracting expats with high salaries and new experiences to teach Saudis the technical skills to catch up.
“You can’t just buy the industry, you have to build it out from within," said Raymond Yan, an executive at the DigiPen Institute of Technology who splits his time between Washington state and Saudi Arabia.
Yan is leading multiple efforts to set up videogame education and incubation programs for local Saudis, including plans for a videogame university.
One expat who was lured to Riyadh is Yahsir Qureshi, a vice president of Sandsoft Games, a Saudi game developer. A former product manager on the “FIFA" franchise, Qureshi moved from Vancouver because he was curious about the Saudi national videogames strategy as the kingdom poured billions of dollars into the effort.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see it for myself," he said.
Write to Donna Abdulaziz at donna.abdulaziz@wsj.com