Save big on ACs, refrigerators, chimneys and more in Amazon Summer Fest: Get up to 60% off on home appliances

Amazon Summer Fest brings you the hottest deals to keep you cool all summer. Grab up to 60% discount and additional bank offers on refrigerators, washing machines, ACs and other home appliances.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published7 Apr 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Amazon Summer Fest is live till 9th April.
Amazon Summer Fest is live till 9th April.

Amazon Summer Fest has begun and the deals are on fire! If your power bill’s rising and your old appliances can’t keep up, now’s the perfect time to strike. Amazon deals are dropping like the summer heat, offering up to 60% discount on home appliances that make your daily life easier and cooler.

From steal-worthy deals on ACs to jaw-dropping discounts on refrigerators, this sale has your back. Need a smarter way to wash your clothes? Grab the best deals on washing machines. Looking to beat the kitchen heat? Check out the best chimney deals and hot picks on microwaves to keep things breezy inside.

This is your chance to bring home efficiency, style, and savings is just a click away. But hurry, at this rate, the best deals won’t stay in stock for long! Shop from the best deals shortlisted for you.

Best home appliances curated for you

Hottest deals on ACs with up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Fest

Is the heat getting unbearable? Don’t sweat it, Amazon Summer Fest has your back with deals on ACs that’ll blow you away (literally). Get up to 50% off on top brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and more. From inverter split ACs that cut down your electricity bill to smart ACs you can control from your phone, these picks will keep your home cool and calm all day.

Whether your space is small or big, there’s a model for every need. Don’t miss these Amazon offers that make summer living effortless. With Amazon deals on power-saving models, fast cooling tech, and even Wi-Fi-enabled units, this is your chance to bring home the chill without burning your wallet.

Refrigerators at up to 40% discount with Amazon deals

Your summer savior is just a click away! Amazon Summer Fest is offering up to 40% discount on refrigerators from top brands like Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej. These Amazon deals bring powerful cooling, convertible freezer sections, digital temperature controls, and energy-efficient performance right to your doorstep. 

Beat the heat and keep your groceries, fruits, and drinks cool and fresh all day long. With Amazon offers this tempting, missing out would be a huge mistake. If you're hunting for the best discounts on home appliances, this is your sign to snag the best refrigerator deals before the stocks vanish.

Amazon Summer Fest is live

Up to 60% off on washing machines during Amazon Summer Fest

Tired of laundry piles taking over your weekend? Don’t miss the massive Amazon Summer Fest where washing machines are up to 60% off! Grab powerful picks from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more—built to save time, water, and energy. Choose from front-load machines with advanced wash programs, top-load options for quicker cycles, or semi-automatic models perfect for small homes. 

These Amazon deals offer features like inverter motors, steam wash, child lock, and auto-restart that make life easier. With such steep discounts on home appliances, getting efficient, long-lasting washing machines has never been more affordable. It’s time to snatch up the best deals on washing machines before they spin out of stock.

Chimneys at up to 70% discount during Amazon Summer Fest

Hate dealing with greasy kitchen walls and smoke while cooking? Now’s your chance to solve it for good! During Amazon Summer Fest, grab chimneys at up to 70% discount and breathe easy while making your favourite meals. Big brands like Faber, Elica, Glen, and , more are offering Amazon deals on chimneys with powerful suction, motion sensors, auto-clean tech, filterless designs, and sleek glass hoods that make your kitchen look premium.

From compact models for small homes to high-suction options for Indian cooking, these are the best chimney deals you’ll find this season. With such jaw-dropping Amazon offers, why put off this much-needed buy?

Microwaves at up to 40% discount with Amazon deals

Craving quick meals without the hassle? Now’s the perfect time to grab one! Amazon Summer Fest is serving up microwaves at up to 40% discount, and the deals are too good to ignore. Score top-rated models from IFB, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, and more, all packed with smart features like auto-cook menus, grill & convection modes, defrost functions, and easy-to-clean interiors.

These Amazon deals are ideal for busy kitchens, students, or anyone who loves fast, delicious food with minimal effort. With these Amazon offers, you’re looking at the best deals on microwaves this summer, and they’re flying off the shelves. Don’t miss out on the chance to save big on one of the most used appliances in any home. Your shortcut to stress-free cooking is just one click away!

For a family of four, a refrigerator with a capacity between 300 to 500 litres is usually sufficient. Consider a double-door or side-by-side model for better storage and energy efficiency.
Front-load washing machines offer better cleaning, use less water, and are more energy-efficient. Top-load machines are more affordable, faster, and easier to load. Choose based on your space, budget, and washing habits.
It’s recommended to clean your kitchen chimney every 2-3 weeks, especially if you cook oily or spicy food frequently. For auto-clean chimneys, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for maintenance.
Check the room size, tonnage, energy rating, and features like inverter technology, copper condenser, and smart control. A 1.5-ton AC works well for medium-sized rooms (120-180 sq. ft.).
No, avoid using metal utensils in a microwave. Use microwave-safe glass or plastic containers to prevent sparks or damage.

