Schneider Electric’s new Copilot enhances open automation with Microsoft AI

Schneider Electric has announced the launch of its new Industrial Copilot, developed in partnership with Microsoft. The system is integrated into the company’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert Platform, and is designed to support tasks such as application development, real-time recommendations, and maintenance.

The AI-powered assistant is intended to help automate repetitive tasks and improve coordination between operators and engineers. It is part of Schneider Electric’s strategy to promote open, software-defined automation systems, with a focus on interoperability across hardware and software platforms.

According to the company, the Copilot makes use of Generative AI to provide system recommendations, predictive maintenance alerts, and troubleshooting support. These features aim to minimise downtime, reduce manual input, and assist with operational decisions using real-time data.

The platform supports Unified Architecture, allowing integration across various industrial systems. It includes functions like application whitelisting, system status alerts, and live data analysis.

In a statement, Arvind Kakru, Vice President – Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric India, said the Copilot reflects the company's ongoing focus on modular and open automation environments. He noted the tool is intended to streamline system deployment and support various industrial requirements.

The system is now available through the EcoStruxure Automation Expert Platform, which serves as Schneider Electric’s central automation framework.