Searching for the next hot cooking oil? It could be from algae

Algae cooking oil has just a quarter of the saturated fat found in olive oil and is higher in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat than other popular cooking oils, according to Algae Cooking Club, which uses testing data from Anresco Laboratories and Analytical Resource Laboratories. It also contains less of the polyunsaturated fat that is found in seed oils. Algae oil has a higher smoke point than many other oils, allowing it to remain stable when used for high-heat cooking without degrading the oil or affecting flavor, the company says.