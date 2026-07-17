Semicon 2.0: Govt to match VC funding in chip design, pick equity

To help India’s chip design startups overcome a chronic shortage of patient capital, the government plans to co-invest alongside venture capital (VC) funds, at least in the early funding rounds, under its ₹1.27 trillion Semicon 2.0 programme. Under the scheme unveiled on Wednesday, the government will match private investments in eligible startups in return for equity to reduce funding gaps in one of the country's most capital-intensive technology sectors.
Amitesh Sinha, additional secretary at the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) and chief executive of India Semiconductor Mission, told Mint that the equity-based co-investment plan is designed to fill up a lack of ample deep-tech funds available to semiconductor design startups in the country.
“The Centre will offer grants under the current proposed incentivization structure, through which startups can create chip design prototypes," said Sinha. "These prototypes will be vital for them to raise funding from venture capital and private equity investors. For those that do, the government will offer to match the net private capital raised in a single funding round, for the same amount of equity.”