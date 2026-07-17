Semicon 2.0: Govt to match VC funding in chip design, pick equity

Jatin GroverShouvik Das
5 min read17 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Chip design is a fundamental stage in the semiconductor value chain as this is where the technology behind a chip is developed.(Pixabay)
Summary
Under the scheme unveiled on Wednesday, the government will match private investments in eligible startups in return for equity to reduce funding gaps in one of the country's most capital-intensive technology sectors.

To help India’s chip design startups overcome a chronic shortage of patient capital, the government plans to co-invest alongside venture capital (VC) funds, at least in the early funding rounds, under its 1.27 trillion Semicon 2.0 programme. Under the scheme unveiled on Wednesday, the government will match private investments in eligible startups in return for equity to reduce funding gaps in one of the country's most capital-intensive technology sectors.

Amitesh Sinha, additional secretary at the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) and chief executive of India Semiconductor Mission, told Mint that the equity-based co-investment plan is designed to fill up a lack of ample deep-tech funds available to semiconductor design startups in the country.

Also Read | Semicon 2.0: What's different this time?

“The Centre will offer grants under the current proposed incentivization structure, through which startups can create chip design prototypes," said Sinha. "These prototypes will be vital for them to raise funding from venture capital and private equity investors. For those that do, the government will offer to match the net private capital raised in a single funding round, for the same amount of equity.”

In simple terms, if a chip design startup needs $10 million in early-stage capital, the government will offer to fund $5 million, with the startup having to raise the rest from a private investor.

“This way, the burden of raising enough funds to take a chip from concept to production also reduces for startups. The government will also not go into this with an expiry date or a plan to exit the startup within a stipulated number of years," he said. "Once a semiconductor startup starts generating revenue, the Centre will offer it the option to buy its shares back from the government, if that’s what they desire.”

Sinha, however, did not detail the quantum of funds that would be allocated to the “equity co-investment” plan that Semicon 2.0 has proposed for companies.

Chip design is a fundamental stage in the semiconductor value chain as this is where the technology behind a chip is developed. These companies do not have manufacturing plants, but they own the designs, capture more value and have a greater control over the technology.

At a roundtable on Wednesday, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said chip design companies will form a key part of Semicon 2.0, as India looks to generate intellectual properties (IPs) in the space.

Also Read | 2-nanometre Qualcomm chip unveiled; Ashwini Vaishnaw sets Semicon 2.0 roadmap

To boost sovereign capability in chip design, for the first time ever, the government is also expected to support larger corporations in the segment.

“Large conglomerates that have already ventured into the space have the might of capital already with them to design, test and produce their own chips. The incentives from the Centre, based on the royalty that they earn from their chips, is in order to give private companies the confidence of investing in R&D, and subsequently take their products to market,” the official added.

The design challenge

The concept for the new design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme is somewhat similar to the government’s 1 trillion research, development and innovation (RDI) fund for startups, wherein VCs are looped in as co-investors.

India, so far, is yet to see any chip design startup become a unicorn or cross the valuation benchmark of $1 billion. Bengaluru-based Tessolve Semiconductor, which raised $150 million from US private equity investor TPG at a valuation of $450 million, is currently India’s most-valuable semiconductor startup.

A reason for a weak response to the first design scheme under the 2021 India Semiconductor Mission was the inadequate funding support of 15 crore per startup compared to capital-intensive nature of semiconductor design, particularly at stages like prototype production and tapeout. A lack of market demand and orders also affected commercial production for many startups.

An enabler state

“Under the new scheme, equity in exchange of funding will ensure accountability of outcomes for a startup. This move will allow free market dynamics to play out, with VCs evaluating ideas for their quality, and the government sharing a part of the total risk capital,” said Ankush Wadhera, managing director and partner, and India lead for semiconductors practice at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Also Read | India plans semiconductor buildout with ₹7,100 crore incentives in FY27

Wadhera said, funding under the new scheme is expected to be large enough for startups to build a commercial runway. In fact, the government will be able to channelize the innovation engines at these startups towards end use cases targeted at meeting sovereign demand.

Aisha Ali Hussaini, semiconductor tax partner at EY India echoed Wadhera’s views. “Given the long gestation period of semiconductor projects, venture capital investors have traditionally been hesitant to invest in this sector. Government participation through co-equity can help bridge this funding gap and encourage greater private investment,” she said.

According to Hussaini, countries such as the US and Taiwan have adopted models where the government supports strategic technology sectors through equity or co-investment mechanisms, helping catalyze private capital and strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem.

Industry stakeholders said a key part of this scheme will be the government playing the role of an anchor customer.

“The government should act as a buyer and mandate that a certain percentage of components be locally created and consumed in areas such as defence, aerospace, surveillance systems,” said Navin Bishnoi, chairperson of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

Bishnoi said that the government can act as a market enabler by providing incentives and other benefits to end-product companies that choose to buy from Indian chip companies. This is because startups still struggle with how to scale and sell their products to volume production in a market crowded by global competitors, he said.

About the Authors

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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