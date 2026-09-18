SEMICON India 2026 Day 2 live updates: India shifts focus from semiconductor policy to commercial production

SEMICON India 2026 entered its second day on Friday, September 18, with global semiconductor companies and industry leaders highlighting India’s progress from policy announcements to actual chip production. The 3-day event will be held in New Delhi on September 17-19, and the theme is highlighted on building the semiconductor manufacturing & design and electronics ecosystem in India.

Advertisement

The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Day 2 will be dedicated to investment, manufacturing, supply chains and international partnerships as India strives to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry. Over 600 exhibitors from over 40 countries are attending the event, with over 300 international companies taking part.

Global confidence in India’s semiconductor push In India, the use of Semiconductor 2.0 has witnessed “a lot of progress” in the previous year, said ASML Executive Vice President Wayne Allen. He also said the presence of PM Modi at the event has been a great boost to the industry and enabled companies and talent to come to India. Allen was talking about India-Netherlands cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

Advertisement

The first phase of the semiconductor programme in India has enabled the nation to establish its credibility with the industry players around the world, said Ashok Chandak, CEO and President of IESA and SEMI India.

Also Read | Kaynes Technology share price gains 5% amid SEMICON India 2026 buzz

Five projects already in commercial production Currently, five semiconductor projects are underway in commercial production, Chandak said. He said the projects are underway and have found markets throughout the world with semiconductor products being exported.

The development represents a transition from policy declaration and signing of agreements and projects to implementation of projects and manufacturing capacity development.

Semiconductor stocks in focus Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing stocks also gained attention on Day 2. Syrma SGS jumped 6.48%, and Avalon Technologies gained 8.34% in early trading. Kaynes Technology and Dixon Technologies rose by +2.44% and +0.70%, respectively.

Advertisement

Bloomberg also reports that India has attracted investment offers up to $12 billion based on its new semiconductor policy. The plans highlight the increasing investor interest at the same time the nation is developing its chip manufacturing ecosystem.

Also Read | Semicon India 2026: PM Modi inaugurates semiconductor event in Delhi

[LIVE UPDATES TO FOLLOW]

SEMICON India 2026: L&T Semiconductor unveils 40 new products L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, unveiled 40 products at SEMICON India 2026 under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”, highlighting its focus on strengthening India’s semiconductor capabilities across national security, digital sovereignty and energy resilience. The portfolio includes solutions for secure identity, intelligent surveillance, IP cameras, communications, indigenous computing and connectivity for data centres and AI infrastructure. Key highlights include LTSCT’s first 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET platform for applications such as EV fast chargers, microgrids, solid-state transformers and traction inverters, along with the tape-out of a fully designed-in-India BLDC motor controller aimed at improving energy efficiency and supporting multiple product models.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.