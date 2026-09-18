SEMICON India 2026 Day 2 live updates: India shifts focus from semiconductor policy to commercial production

SEMICON India 2026 entered its second day on Friday, September 18, with global semiconductor companies and industry leaders highlighting India’s progress from policy announcements to actual chip production. The 3-day event will be held in New Delhi on September 17-19, and the theme is highlighted on building the semiconductor manufacturing & design and electronics ecosystem in India.
The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Day 2 will be dedicated to investment, manufacturing, supply chains and international partnerships as India strives to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry. Over 600 exhibitors from over 40 countries are attending the event, with over 300 international companies taking part.
In India, the use of Semiconductor 2.0 has witnessed “a lot of progress” in the previous year, said ASML Executive Vice President Wayne Allen. He also said the presence of PM Modi at the event has been a great boost to the industry and enabled companies and talent to come to India. Allen was talking about India-Netherlands cooperation in the semiconductor sector.
The first phase of the semiconductor programme in India has enabled the nation to establish its credibility with the industry players around the world, said Ashok Chandak, CEO and President of IESA and SEMI India.
Currently, five semiconductor projects are underway in commercial production, Chandak said. He said the projects are underway and have found markets throughout the world with semiconductor products being exported.
The development represents a transition from policy declaration and signing of agreements and projects to implementation of projects and manufacturing capacity development.
Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing stocks also gained attention on Day 2. Syrma SGS jumped 6.48%, and Avalon Technologies gained 8.34% in early trading. Kaynes Technology and Dixon Technologies rose by +2.44% and +0.70%, respectively.
Bloomberg also reports that India has attracted investment offers up to $12 billion based on its new semiconductor policy. The plans highlight the increasing investor interest at the same time the nation is developing its chip manufacturing ecosystem.
L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, unveiled 40 products at SEMICON India 2026 under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”, highlighting its focus on strengthening India’s semiconductor capabilities across national security, digital sovereignty and energy resilience. The portfolio includes solutions for secure identity, intelligent surveillance, IP cameras, communications, indigenous computing and connectivity for data centres and AI infrastructure. Key highlights include LTSCT’s first 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET platform for applications such as EV fast chargers, microgrids, solid-state transformers and traction inverters, along with the tape-out of a fully designed-in-India BLDC motor controller aimed at improving energy efficiency and supporting multiple product models.