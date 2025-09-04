Why are we spending so much on this?

The focus is not full autonomy, but reducing dependency on specific nations. For instance, ever since US sanctioned Huawei in 2016, the tech giant has disappeared from the global map and now only serves China. As the world gets fragmented amid geopolitical tensions, autonomy in chip design and patents, and establishing a supply chain locally is imperative. Also, chips account for at least 40% of the overall cost of smartphones to laptops. So far, India imports all chips. Localizing chipmaking will boost earnings of the domestic electronics industry—which India projects would be worth $500 billion in the next five years.