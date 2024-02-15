'Semiconductor packaging unit in Assam’

Assam will soon have a ₹25,000 crore semiconductor packaging plant which will be established in partnership with the Assam government and Tata Group, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the Future Skills Summit in Guwahati, on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A semiconductor packaging plant will be established in partnership with the Assam government and Tata Group. We will soon obtain all approvals and submit it to the cabinet for final approval. Young Indians aspiring to enter the world of semiconductors won’t have to leave their state or travel to other cities anymore," the minister said at the event.

The minister’s statement follows a prior announcement by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a packaging unit coming to the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has earmarked ₹76,000 crore as a financial assistance scheme to attract semiconductor fabrication and packaging units to come up in the country. The first investment under the scheme has been done by US-based Micron Technology, which has begun setting up its ATMP unit in Sanand, Gujarat. The plant will entail an investment of $2.75 billion, $800 million of which will be pumped in by Micron and the rest split between central and state governments. The first packaged chip from the unit is expected by December 2024.

Tata Group would be eligible for the subsidies as well as and when they apply for it, central government officials said.

The Indian government’s $10-billion financial assistance plan for establishing semiconductor fabrication units and allied services has several suitors. The government has approved US-based Micron Technology Inc.’s plans for setting up a testing and packaging unit in Gujarat, which is already under way. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrasekhar said previously that the government has received four proposals for setting up semiconductor manufacturing plants, and 13 for chip assemblies units.

On futureSKILLS, the minister said that the government wants to convey that in the coming years, due to the government's policies numerous opportunities will open up for them. "Students need to empower and equip themselves with skills in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductors. Today, the world's biggest companies in these fields, including NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, HCL, Wipro, and IBM, are present here today in Guwahati. They all share a singular message—there are tremendous job opportunities, but building skills for it is very important," he added.

The Minister affirmed that with initiatives like futureSKILLS, India is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of technology. This endeavour will cultivate a globally competitive talent pool accessible not only to Indian companies but also to organizations worldwide, setting a new standard in the global tech landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!