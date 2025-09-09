“Amid the current geopolitical balance, India stands a chance to offer itself as the only large and open economy for global chip firms to expand to. The US currently has an unstable environment in terms of its policies, while China is a closed economy that is more focused on building its own ventures. Right now, there are no large economies like India that would give global chip firms, including the topmost names as well, this kind of stable open markets," said Ankush Wadhera, managing director and partner at consultancy firm, BCG India.