Sennheiser has launched a new TWS (True Wireless), Sport, for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Its adaptable acoustic feature offers a choice of open and closed ear adapters, allowing athletes to tailor their listening experience to their sport. Sport TWS has TrueResponse transducer. Designed and engineered in Germany, the acoustic system is powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver that delivers full bass and superior clarity without distortion.

The Sport TWS adaptable acoustic feature allows athletes to choose either open or closed ear adapters and adjust EQ settings for the perfect custom training sound.

The earbuds can be customized with a choice of ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fins. With an IP54 rating, the Sport is dust and splash resistant and can also easily withstand sweat, runs in the rain.

The Sport claims a battery life of 9 hours, and another 18 hours with the charging case.

The open ear adapters in combination with the Aware EQ settings help to reduce body-borne noise and allow some outside sounds to enter for better situational awareness. In this mode, runners hear fewer distracting noises such as their own heartbeat or footsteps and more of their surroundings.

In addition to the Sennheiser Smart Control App’s Focus and Aware EQ settings, athletes can make fully customizable pre-sets for their listening experience via the Sound Check feature. The intuitive touch controls of the SPORT True Wireless let users personalize the sound to their preferences and facilitate access to audio navigation and voice assistants.

Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and support for audio codecs like SBC, AAC and aptX also make it easy to stay connected to mobile devices, smartwatches, smart TVs, and connected fitness devices for a seamless audio experience.

“We are delighted to launch the CX SPORT True Wireless earphones that is designed keeping in mind the struggle people face while listening to music while working out or playing sports. The earphones are engineered with advanced features to fit your lifestyle at play. With the latest addition to our product portfolio, we have focused on providing a fully customizable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit." says Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser.

Pricing and availability

The device will be available for sale starting May 3 at an introductory price of ₹10,990 across online platforms such as Amazon, on company’s website and other leading electronic outlets in India.