Sennheiser brings new TWS Sport for fitness enthusiasts. Check price, features

“We are delighted to launch the CX SPORT True Wireless earphones that is designed keeping in mind the struggle people face while listening to music while working out or playing sports. The earphones are engineered with advanced features to fit your lifestyle at play. With the latest addition to our product portfolio, we have focused on providing a fully customizable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit." says Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser.