Sennheiser has today expanded its Momentum series with the launch of Momentum TWS 3 in the Indian market with adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). The Momentum TWS 3 is based on dynamic 7mm drivers manufactured in Germany. The Smart Control App offers a choice of presets and an equalizer feature.

Sennheiser has improved the earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation which automatically adjusts to your environment. The system continuously observes ambient noise to suppress it in real time, the company claims.

For the synchronisation between audio and visual content, the Momentum TWS 3 also supports a wide range of audio codecs such as AAC, SBC and aptX Adaptive. In addition, each earbud now features three microphones for clear call quality. The touch control of the TWS 3 makes it easier to navigate the audio and access voice assistants.

Winner of a 2022 Red Dot Design Award, the ergonomic design enables a comfortable fit. The Momentum TWS 3 also comes with several silicone pads in different sizes that are designed to fit all ear shapes and sizes. It has IPX4-certified splash-resistant casing.

The Momentum 3 battery life is of seven hours which can be extended to 28 hours using the case.

Pricing and availability

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 will be available for sale at an attractive introductory price of ₹21,990 starting today across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon and other leading electronic outlets in India. The product comes in 3 colour options; Black, Graphite and White. However, the White colour variant will be available for sale at a later date.