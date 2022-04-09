Sennheiser, the German audio giant, launched CX Plus and CX True Wireless (TWS) earphones in the Indian market. With added features like Active Noise Cancellation and transparent hearing, the new CX Plus earphones makes a companion for everyday listening. Sennheiser’s range of new TWS earphones features the proprietary True Response transducer which is developed for Sennheiser’s range of premium earphones.

This acoustic system delivers high-fidelity stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble. The Sennheiser Smart Control App and built-in EQ on both CX Plus and CX TWS earphones allow music with the Bass Boost preset, relaxing with a podcast, or enhancing audio for a phone call. Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and SBC, AAC, and aptX audio codec support ensure wireless sound and management of Bluetooth connections via the Smart Control app.

Additionally, Sennheiser has completely updated its Smart Control app with an intuitive and new user experience to give headphone and Soundbar users effortless sound control and personalization.

The Active Noise Cancellation function on the CX Plus earphones ensures clarity, detail, and bass. Meanwhile, the Transparent Hearing feature makes it easy to focus on external sounds when desired without the need to remove the earbuds. This feature is particularly useful in letting outside sound in, so users are more aware of their surroundings.

The range claims to offer 24 hours of playback time for CX Plus, and 27 hours for the CX. They are IPX4 rated for splash. With touch controls, users can control audio, calls, and accessing voice assistants.

Both the earbuds are also equipped with a pair of dual mics that optimizes speech for calls and voice assistant access to ensure crystal clear voice pick-up, even when using a single earbud. The independent earbud use allows the right and left earbuds to be used individually or as a pair.

Price and availability

The CX Plus is priced at ₹14,990 and CX at ₹10,990 in two colour variants; Black and White, available on online platforms such Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets in India and on company’s website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.