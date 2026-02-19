Software firms won’t die, AI models can’t work independently: ServiceNow COO
Enterprises will never simply go and adopt a barebones model for the work they do—they want trust, compliance, a team to fall back on, security, and compatibility with many distributed services in an organization, says ServiceNow COO Amit Zavery.
New Delhi: Despite software stocks crashing in the US and India’s information technology (IT) services taking a $45-billion beating since 1 January, cloud services provider ServiceNow does not see an imminent threat to its business, according to a top executive.