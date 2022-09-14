Shahid, Mira Kapoor in OnePlus ad campaign urge families to spend quality time

The latest ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ campaign for OnePlus TV sees Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira, urging families to move away from the screen and spend quality time together. The ad features the OnePlus smart ecosystem including the new OnePlus TV U1S
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira have moved into a new home which is all decked up for the upcoming festival season. But, even as Mira feels “everything is perfect", Shahid’s reply to her is “something seems off", leaving us wondering what the “off" could be!
The latest ad campaign from OnePlus opens with Mira enjoying television on the latest addition to their home, a OnePlus TV. The influencer is fully immersed with her OnePlus Buds Pro, which is connected to the OnePlus TV and is seamlessly operating the TV using her OnePlus 10 Pro – a way to showcase one of OnePlus’ biggest USPs, their connected ecosystem experience.
Just then, Shahid enters the living room and tries to pass on a very important message to Mira. But, she is so engrossed in her new smart TV that she doesn’t pay any heed to him. Shahid says the festive season is the time for families to bond and points at the OnePlus TV.
Mira is quick to take the cue and the very next instant, she uses the Google Voice Assistant to turn off the smart TV.
Speaking about the new ad campaign, Shahid Kapoor said: “We are living in a digital age where people across all age groups are quite invested in content consumption and might just miss out on celebrating milestone events with families. I firmly believe that the festive season is an apt occasion to remind people to switch off from their digital world and further strengthen their family bonds by celebrating with their loved ones. The ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ campaign has been beautifully crafted that leaves a strong message to bring families together and showcases how OnePlus’ seamless connectivity with other smart features can make life easier."
Mira Kapoor was quick to add: “Celebrating special occasions with family is a significant aspect of our lives and should be an experience to cherish for life. With its novel take on how families should come together to celebrate, OnePlus is bringing a refreshing take to the tech segment on how tech users can enjoy their lives with conscious use of their tech products, particularly on occasions that are meant to prioritize time with your dear ones."
The beauty of the ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ ad campaign, featuring the latest OnePlus TV U1S, is the important message that it drives home in today’s fast-paced, screen-oriented lives. All families, much like Shahid and Mira’s, need to disconnect from smart gadgets and spend some quality time together.
And, as it delivers this powerful message, it also showcases the OnePlus’ smart functions such as the Google Voice Assistant feature, seamless IoT connectivity with other OnePlus products such as OnePlus Buds, OnePlus smartphones, and smart volume control feature to name a few.
“At OnePlus India, our community is at the heart of all our efforts. As a brand, we are always invested in delivering the best for our community. While we are excited to deliver the best of smart TV technology which offers an unparalleled connected ecosystem experience, we also want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life. And much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. With this thought, we launched the “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter." campaign. We wanted to provide our community with a delightful insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs for once, and thereby offer them a thought-provoking perspective on digital consumption. And we hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with our campaign voice," said Ishita Grover, Director – Marketing Communications, OnePlus India.
The campaign was conceptualised by Utsav Gokhani and created in partnership with Media monks. The ad film was directed by Suraj Wanvari.
OnePlus made its foray into the smart TV segment in 2019 and has ever since been a leading player in the segment. The brand has emerged as the fastest growing smart TV brand in the first half of 2022 in terms of shipments with an incredible 123 per cent Year on Year (YoY) growth, as per the latest Counterpoint India smart TV shipments model tracker report for Q2 2022.
Furthermore, the brand has scaled to emerge among the top three smart TV brands of India in Q2 2022 as per the report.
“Through the ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ campaign, our intent is to further strengthen the relationship with our community and help them make mindful choices in life. It is this very relationship that was the impetus behind OnePlus’ emergence as the fasting growing smart TV brand in India H1 2022 with a 123% YoY growth rate, and today, OnePlus is among the top 3 smart TV brands in the overall TV market in India in Q2 2022, as per the latest Counterpoint report. It is our community’s trust and support that has led to our success. And therefore, through campaign efforts like “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.", we hope to also help our community derive a better quality of life with their loved ones", said Saurabh Kapoor, Director of Brand and Category Management, OnePlus India.
