‘She hooked me’: How an online scam cost a senior citizen his life’s savings
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 02 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryShe convinced him she was a rich young Chinese immigrant looking for love. After bleeding him dry, she ghosted him. He still longs for her.
It began with a notification: A user wanted to connect on LinkedIn, and sent a note saying she thought the man’s profile was impressive.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less