Shigeichi Negishi, the Inventor of Karaoke, Dies at 100

It all began with some friendly teasing on a summer morning in 1967.
Shigeichi Negishi, then 43 years old, was singing to himself as he walked into the offices of the electronics company he ran in Tokyo.
“You aren’t a very good singer, Mr. Negishi!" joked one of his engineers.
“Give me a break!" shot back Negishi. But in the space of that short, almost forgettable exchange came an epiphany: If only they could hear my voice over a backing track!
And so the idea for the karaoke machine was born, Negishi said in a 2018 interview for my book, “Pure Invention: How Japan Made the Modern World." Negishi died from natural causes on Jan. 26, after a fall, according to his daughter, Atsumi Takano. He was 100 years old.
Internationally, the invention of karaoke has widely been credited to Daisuke Inoue, a Japanese musician who released the “8 Juke" in 1971. Later hailed as karaoke’s creator by a Singaporean television show, Inoue went on to be named one of the “Most Influential Asians of the Century" by Time magazine in 1999.
In Japan, however, the existence of singalong machines preceding Inoue’s is no secret. Negishi’s “Sparko Box," which first came to market in 1967, is recognized as the earliest by the All-Japan Karaoke Industrialist Association, the country’s largest organization of karaoke manufacturers and retailers.
In fact, Negishi was the first among five Japanese inventors who independently created karaoke machines from 1967 to 1971. Inoue, who couldn’t be reached for comment, pioneered the idea of rerecording pop songs in tempos and keys that were easier for amateurs to sing along to. He is better understood as a software innovator whose insight allowed his device to leapfrog the others, sparking a nationwide boom. But it was Negishi’s hardware that set the conceptual blueprint for everything that followed.
A lifelong salesman
Shigeichi Negishi was born on Nov. 29, 1923, just two months after the Great Kanto earthquake leveled Tokyo. He was the son of a bureaucrat who oversaw local elections, and an entrepreneurial mother who launched a tobacco shop out of the family home in the city’s Itabashi ward.
A bookish young man who loved working with his hands, Negishi was known for constructing elaborate cityscapes out of cardboard as a child, and at 11 won a nationwide competition for his brush-and-ink calligraphy. He went on to study economics at Hosei University, where he was conscripted into the military.
After Japan’s defeat in World War II, Negishi spent two years as a prisoner of war in various camps in Singapore, including Tengah and Changi (where “Shogun" author James Clavell had been interned during wartime). Released in 1947, Negishi returned home, where he put the English-language skills he’d mastered as a POW to use selling Olympus cameras. Staking out the lobbies of hotels frequented by foreigners, he honed his pitches for the company’s latest gear, said Takano.
Negishi’s career flourished as postwar Japan transformed into an industrial powerhouse. In 1956, he struck out on his own, founding Nichiden Kogyo, a company that assembled consumer electronics such as transistor radios, hi-fi systems and car stereos for other manufacturers.
Inspiration for the karaoke machine struck in the summer of 1967, at a time when Nichiden Kogyo was assembling 8-track tape decks for automobiles. The concept began as a sort of parlor trick, Negishi said in a 2018 interview: He enjoyed singing along with television and radio shows and wanted to hear his voice more clearly over the music.
He directed a staff member to wire together a microphone, speaker and tape deck, then popped in an instrumental recording of Mujo no Yume (“The Heartless Dream"), by the crooner Yoshio Kodama, to test it out. Impressed by the results, he carried the contraption home, where he inadvertently convened history’s first karaoke party with his wife and children.
“I still remember how shocked and thrilled all of us were hearing our voices come out of the speaker," recalled Takano.
Commercial appeal
Instantly recognizing the commercial potential of the device, Negishi joined with a friend to distribute it. One early stumbling block was what to call the gadget. Japan’s entertainment industry had long used the term karaoke (a contraction of the words “empty" and “orchestra") to refer to a singer performing over a prerecorded backing track. Negishi’s partner balked at the word, fearing that it sounded too much like kan’oke, the word for coffin. Riffing on the fact that the production model featured lights that strobed along with the music, the pair decided to call their singalong machine the “Sparko Box."
For recordings, Negishi relied on a then-thriving marketplace for instrumentals intended for use in dance halls, where a hired performer would sing along to a popular song to entertain the crowd. After loading his car with machines and sample 8-track tapes, Negishi drove all over Japan demonstrating the Sparko Box to the proprietors of bars, hotels, restaurants—any venue where patrons might gather to drink, unwind and sing.
At the time, bar patrons who felt like belting out a number might hail a nagashi, literally “wanderer"—a freelance guitarist who took requests. The Sparko Box automated this process, providing songs for a hundred yen rather than the thousand a nagashi might charge. This presented an unexpected problem. Whenever Negishi demonstrated his Sparko Box for a barkeeper, he would inevitably make a quick sale—and often got a call the next day asking him to retrieve the device.
“It was the nagashi!" Negishi told me in 2018. “They were complaining. Everywhere we put the box, they’d force the owners to take it away."
Negishi eventually placed some 8,000 Sparko Boxes at establishments throughout Japan. But he grew tired of the conflict with musicians and the grind of door-to-door sales and maintenance. He dissolved the partnership and exited the karaoke business altogether in 1975. Today only one Sparko Box remains, kept by Negishi’s family as a memento.
Neither Negishi, nor Inoue, nor any of the other original karaoke inventors, ever patented their creations; the time and expense of filing an application in Japan at the time dissuaded all but the deepest-pocketed companies.
When Negishi exited the business, karaoke still remained mainly a late-night diversion for traveling salarymen. But that changed as major manufacturers entered the scene, using their marketing might to cultivate a broader swath of consumers. Karaoke spread from barrooms to living rooms over the course of the 1970s and ’80s.
At the peak of the phenomenon in 1995, according to All-Japan Karaoke Industrialist Association statistics, close to 60 million Japanese regularly sang karaoke—nearly half the country’s population of 125.5 million. Many Westerners got their first taste at Japanese restaurants in the 1980s. As karaoke proliferated in bars, malls and movies such as “When Harry Met Sally" and “Lost in Translation," the fad became a new form of leisure for singers (and the singing-impaired) around the globe.
Karaoke in culture
The karaoke business has been in steady decline since the turn of the 21st century, and particularly so post-Covid. While we might be singing less on dedicated machines, the fact that “karaoke" remains synonymous with singalongs around the world today is a testament to the work of pioneers like Negishi. The Sparko Box was eclipsed by later and more-successful rivals, but by placing amateurs at the center of attention, if only for the duration of a song, Negishi paved the way for the democratization of celebrity, with all of the peacocking and personal branding that has come to define so much of modern life.
Negishi launched a series of new companies after his karaoke venture, including one that sold Buddhist prayer books with embedded sound chips that recited the Heart Sutra when opened. He retired at the age of 70. He spent his later days indulging in hobbies such as sculpting, traditional basket-making—and singing karaoke.
“Truly, the patent never bothered him," says his daughter. “He felt a lot of pride in seeing his idea evolve into a culture of having fun through song around the world. To him, spending a hundred years surrounded by his family was reward enough."
He is survived by three children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, according to Takano.
Matt Alt is the Tokyo-based author of “Pure Invention: How Japan Made the Modern World." He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.