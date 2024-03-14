Shigeichi Negishi, the Inventor of Karaoke, Dies at 100

The karaoke business has been in steady decline since the turn of the 21st century, and particularly so post-Covid. While we might be singing less on dedicated machines, the fact that “karaoke" remains synonymous with singalongs around the world today is a testament to the work of pioneers like Negishi. The Sparko Box was eclipsed by later and more-successful rivals, but by placing amateurs at the center of attention, if only for the duration of a song, Negishi paved the way for the democratization of celebrity, with all of the peacocking and personal branding that has come to define so much of modern life.