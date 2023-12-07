Shopping For Luxury Online Has Fallen Out of Fashion

Muted e-commerce sales aren’t necessarily a bad thing for luxury brands. They still prefer customers to come to their fancy stores, which double as a marketing tool. And during the pandemic, they developed a new method of selling remotely with which they seem more comfortable. Sales assistants communicate with shoppers on WhatsApp or over Zoom and send goods to customers’ homes for them to try on. These kinds of transactions make up 20% to 40% of some brands’ business today and blur the boundary between online and store-based sales.