Shopping, payment apps most downloaded by smartphone users

While Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat were among the top five downloaded apps in India, online shopping apps Meesho and Shopee topped the list on the back of India’s expanding online payment and shopping economy. “The dominance of the blockbuster apps was broken by mobile commerce products, Meesho and Shopee. India has an especially vibrant mobile payment and shopping sector," said Gabrielle Bikker, market insights manager, data.ai,

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}