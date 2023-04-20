Should tech platforms be liable for the content they carry?

Danielle Citron and Mary Ann Franks, law professors at the University of Virginia and University of Miami, argue that the courts have long misread Section 230. There is, they say, no “boundless immunity…for harmful third-party content". But Mike Masnick, founder of Techdirt, a blog, thinks such a reconceptualisation of the law would invite “havoc". The crux of Section 230, he says, is pinning responsibility for harmful speech on the “proper party": the person who made the content, not the “tool" he uses to communicate it. If that distinction disappears, Mr Masnick cautions, vexatious lawsuits would blossom whenever “someone somewhere did something bad with a tool".