Should the world fear China’s chipmaking binge?
Summary
- Concerns that cheap Chinese semiconductors will flood the market may be premature
China's hunger for homemade chips is insatiable. In May, it was revealed that the government had launched the third iteration of its “Big Fund", an investment vehicle designed to shore up the domestic semiconductor industry. The $48bn cash infusion is aimed at expanding the manufacture of microprocessors. Its generosity roughly matches similar packages from America ($53bn) and the EU ($49bn), both of which are also trying to encourage the expansion of local chipmaking.