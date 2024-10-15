Should you be nice to your chatbot?
Preetika Rana , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
SummarySome have no qualms about treating ChatGPT like their servant; ‘Just like humans, AI can’t always be the bigger person.’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
California couple Vikas Choudhary and Ridhi Sahni can’t agree on one thing: How polite must one be with ChatGPT?
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less